On Tuesday, WaterField released a crowdsourced leather AirTag keychain as well as an AirTag luggage tag. These can be used as matching bag accessories or in contrasting colors to help users quickly locate keys or their suitcase amid a sea of look-alike luggage.

This AirTag luggage tag is made from two layers of full-grain leather designed for rough handling of luggage. attaches with a strong 1.5 mm stainless steel wire that threads through a metal grommet. An included address card or a business card slides behind a clear window covered by a secure leather flap that keeps ID information private.

It’s available for preorder US$49 and starts shipping June 9, 2021.

Like the luggage tag, the AirTag keychain is made from two pieces of full-grain leather. The petal-shaped pouch keeps the AirTag hidden from view and securely holds it in place, and nine small holes in the shape of a diamond allow users to hear the AirTag when they activate the speakers.

The keychain is available to preorder for US$25 and starts shipping on May 28, 2021.