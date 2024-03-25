2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro Might Feature a Landscape-Oriented Front Camera, Says Report

According to a new rumor by tipster Instant Digital, the upcoming 2024 iPad Pro could sport a landscape-oriented camera on the front, like the current 10th Gen iPad.

Instant Digital shared this update earlier today on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Moreover, this report corroborates a recent tip by ShrimpApplePro on X, who believes that the iPad Air might not undergo major upgrades. Still, a landscape-oriented camera on the upcoming 2024 iPad Air could be in the cards. If these rumors are to be believed, we might see a landscape-oriented front camera on the upcoming iPad Air and iPad Pro.

The current iPad Air and iPad Pro sport a front-facing camera at the top of the device when you hold the devices like a phone or say sideways. But this change means the device might be better for video calls and even selfies, while you’ve placed it horizontally or attached a keyboard. Nevertheless, it could be a great addition to make it more video chat-focused, because as earlier mentioned, the front camera placement on the 10th Gen iPad turned out to be a super addition when Apple pushed a major revamp to the lineup.

That being said, a January report by a MacRumors contributor discovered hints about front camera repositioning in iOS 17.4 codes. He mentioned some code that said, “During Face ID setup, iPad needs to be in landscape with the camera at the top of the screen.”

Other than that, tipster Instant Digital also suggests that the entire TrueDepth camera on the 2024 iPad Pro array will shift to the right side of the device, while the microphone will stay at the top and just be centered.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly prepping up a new Magic Keyboard featuring a larger trackpad and a new Apple Pencil that will complement the upcoming iPads. While the 2024 iPad Air and Pro’s release date remains under wraps, Mark Gurman believes these might be released in early April, so that’s not too far away. Another Chinese publication, IT Home, had mentioned March 26 as the date, but Gurman had refuted this report.

Via