24/7 Apple Store Fifth Apple Approaching Re-Opening

It looks like we may not have to wait much longer for the Apple Store Fifth Avenue to reopen. The heavily renovated location seems nearly ready to go, based on a new image from one passerby on Instagram.

Apple Store Fifth Avenue ‘Always Open to Minds’

At the heart fo the city the never sleeps, the store will be open 24/7. Apple is using the tag-line ‘Always Open to Minds’ to promote the upgraded space (via 9to5Mac). The message on the window reads:

Beneath the surface of Fifth Avenue, you’ll soon discover a reimagined space where creativity is always welcome. A 24-hour store with doors open to the bright lights and big dreams of this city, ready to inspire what you can do, discover, and make next.

The underground level has an area for Today at Apple sessions and a community wall. Cantilevered steps have reportedly replaced the glass staircase that led through the famous cube. While things appear to be progressing, there is no confirmed reopening date for Apple Store Fifth Avenue at the time of this writing.