5 Games to Play When You’re Stuck at Home

Whether you’re sheltering-in-place or just want to find a new game to play, we’ve rounded up five games to consider as your next purchase.

The Sims game series is one of the most popular in the simulation category. Create a character using the customized Create a Sim feature, then move into the house of your choosing. Or, buy an empty lot and build your own house. There are tons of different things you can do in this game, which is currently on sale for US$5. Platforms: Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One.

Arriving Friday, March 20, New Horizons is the latest installment in the Animal Crossing series. Live life at your own pace as you garden, fish, decorate, hunt for bugs and fossils, get to know the animal residents, and more. The time of day and seasons match real life, so something is happening on your island whether you’re there or not. Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite.

You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Build the farm of your dreams, grow crops, raise animals, mine for treasure, fish in the ocean, and become part of the local community of Pelican Town. Platforms: Android, iOS, PC, macOS, Linux, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch.

If you were a fan of The Witcher series on Netflix, you might be interested in playing the game. Players control protagonist Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter (known as a witcher) who is looking for his missing adopted daughter on the run from the Wild Hunt, an otherworldly force determined to capture her and use her powers. Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch.

Although the game came out in 2012, it has a vibrant community with new content added to the game every three months with Seasons. Each season has a theme, unique powers, special times and gear to collect, and more. Players choose to play as one of seven character classes – Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, Witch Doctor, or Wizard – and are tasked with defeating the Lord of Terror, Diablo. Platforms: Windows, macOS, PlayStation 3/4, Xbox 360/One, Nintendo Switch.

Further Reading

[Kill Time With 5 Fun AR Video Games for iPhone]

[The Best 2017 Games, including Monument Valley 2, Flower, and More]