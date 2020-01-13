Adobe Finally Sends One of Its Last Legacy Products Into The Cloud

Adobe unveiled Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service on Monday. It becomes one of the last of the company’s products to move into the cloud.

Adobe Experience Heads Into The Cloud

Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service combines a CMS, digital asset management, digital signage management, and customer communication. Essentially, it allows customers to share and personalize content. However, it also offers a variety of other elements. These include data and insight tools, customer journey management and commerce and advertising.

Making the announcement, Loni Stark, senior director of strategy and product marketing at Adobe, said:

Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service supercharges organizations’ abilities to create, manage and deliver more campaigns, digital assets and experiences faster than ever before. It creates a compelling offer for mid-size companies and enterprises that are increasingly transforming to adopt advanced digital tools but need more simplicity and flexibility to support their changing business models.

Adobe revealed that some of its customers are already using the cloud-based version of the product. One of those is Under Armour. Its IT Product Owner Ben Snyder said: