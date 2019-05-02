Insurance Customers Could Earn a Free Apple Watch With Aetna Attain

Back in January insurance company Aetna announced a wellness program involving the Apple Watch. The program has officially launched, and customers could earn a free Apple Watch through the Aetna Attain app. (via 9to5Mac).

Aetna Attain

The program—called Attain—is based on four components:

Rewards

Activity

Nutrition

Sleep

Depending on your insurance plan, you could be eligible to earn an Apple Watch. If you order a base model Apple Watch Series 3 (38 mm) following instructions through the Attain app, you can earn it with points over 24 months. All you’ll pay now is a one-time activation fee of $15 plus sales tax. Or you can upgrade to a different model or add different features for an additional up-front cost and earn points to pay off the remaining balance.

If you’re an Aetna customer, download the app and find out your eligibility status.