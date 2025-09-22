AirTag 2 Tipped for 2025 Launch With Two Huge Upgrades

Expected to launch in late 2025, likely in October.

Features a new UWB chip for up to 4x longer Precision Finding range.

Includes tougher anti-stalking features like a tamper-resistant speaker.

Keeps the same physical design and user-replaceable coin-cell battery.

Apple is reportedly preparing a significant update to its popular item tracker, with the AirTag 2 now expected to launch in late 2025. The new model is shaping up to be a substantial upgrade focused on range and reliability rather than a complete visual overhaul, addressing some key limitations of the original device.

The most significant change is expected to be a new, second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip. This upgraded hardware is poised to dramatically extend the range of Precision Finding, the feature that gives you directional arrows to locate your item. Code changes in early iOS builds already hint at an “Extended Precision Finding” mode, which could boost the tracking distance by up to four times under ideal conditions.

Despite the internal improvements, the external design is rumored to remain the same. The AirTag 2 will likely keep its familiar puck shape, ensuring compatibility with the vast ecosystem of existing keyrings, luggage tags, and mounts. Apple also appears to be sticking with the user-replaceable coin-cell battery, forgoing a switch to a rechargeable pack for now.

Another major focus for the second-generation tracker is safety. In response to ongoing privacy concerns, Apple is expected to introduce tougher anti-stalking measures. This could include a built-in speaker that is much harder for a bad actor to disable or physically remove, complementing the software-side alert refinements made over the last couple of years.

To take full advantage of the new long-range capabilities, users will likely need an iPhone 15 or a newer model equipped with Apple’s second-generation UWB chip. While older iPhones will still be able to locate the new AirTags through the broader Find My network, they won’t benefit from the more precise, directional guidance at extended distances.

Initially rumored for a 2024 release, the latest reports now point to a debut in late 2025, with October being the most probable timeframe. This aligns with Apple’s typical schedule of releasing accessories, iPads, and Macs during its fall events after the main iPhone launch.

For those considering buying an AirTag soon, it may be wise to wait. The potential for a much longer tracking range and improved safety features could make the AirTag 2 a worthwhile upgrade. These enhancements are set to make the device an even more indispensable tool for travelers and anyone looking to keep tabs on their most important belongings.