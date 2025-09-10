Still No AirTag 2: Why Apple’s Next-Gen Tracker Remains Elusive

Despite widespread anticipation and a prominent spot on many prediction lists, the AirTag 2 was a notable no-show at yesterday’s Apple event. While the original AirTag, launched in April 2021, continues to be a market leader in item tracking, its successor remains in the shadows. This absence isn’t an oversight, but rather a calculated decision rooted in both product strategy and technological readiness.

Why the Delay?

“If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It”: The original AirTag still effectively fulfills its core function. Its Precision Finding capabilities (for UWB-enabled iPhones) and the vast Find My network (leveraging hundreds of millions of Apple devices globally) provide an unparalleled tracking experience for lost keys, bags, and other items. There isn’t a pressing market demand to replace a product that still works exceptionally well for most users.

Technological Alignment: A truly meaningful AirTag 2 would likely require significant technological advancements. The current model uses Apple’s U1 chip for Ultra Wideband (UWB) precision. For a sequel to be genuinely compelling, it would need a next-generation UWB chip (perhaps similar to the enhanced UWB in the Apple N1 wireless chip) to deliver dramatically improved range, even finer precision, or new capabilities like spatial awareness within complex environments. Apple may be waiting for such a chip to be mass-production ready and to align its release with a broader ecosystem push, potentially involving deeper integration with augmented reality or upcoming visionOS features.

Inventory and Market Saturation: Apple likely has a substantial existing inventory of the original AirTags, and the market for item trackers, while popular, isn’t one that demands annual refreshes. Pushing out a new model too soon could cannibalize sales of the existing product.

Focus on Core Products: Keynotes are carefully orchestrated, and every minute is valuable. Apple chose to prioritize announcements around the new iPhone 17 lineup, including its groundbreaking iPhone 17 Pro Max battery capacity and the shift from titanium to aluminum on iPhone 17 Pro. These updates, along with the unveiling of iOS 26, consume the spotlight. Lesser-impact accessories often take a backseat or receive quiet press release updates rather than keynote time.

What to Expect Next

When an AirTag 2 does eventually arrive, expect it to come with more than just minor tweaks. Potential upgrades could include:

Improved UWB: Greater accuracy and range, possibly with new tracking functionalities indoors or in more challenging environments.

Longer Battery Life: While the current coin cell battery lasts about a year, advancements could extend this further.

New Form Factors: While highly speculative, a redesigned AirTag for specific use cases (e.g., thinner for wallets, more rugged for outdoor gear) could be a possibility.

Enhanced Anti-Stalking Features: Continued refinement of the privacy and safety features, which have been a point of discussion since the original AirTag's launch.

Until Apple can deliver a sequel that offers a substantially better and more feature-rich experience, the original AirTag remains the company’s offering in the item tracking space. This allows Apple to strategically deploy its keynote real estate for products with more significant annual updates and higher revenue impact.



