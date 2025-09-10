What is iPhone 17 Pro Max Battery Capacity

According to the latest regulatory filings, the iPhone 17 Pro Max features a battery with a capacity of 5,088 mAh, making it the largest battery ever in an iPhone. This represents a significant 8.6% increase over the previous generation and is a key factor in what Apple is calling the “longest-lasting iPhone ever.”

This larger battery is part of a broader engineering strategy. The increased capacity helps power the demanding new A19 Pro chip and the brighter, more advanced display.

The design of the phone itself also plays a crucial role; Apple traded titanium for aluminum on the iPhone 17 Pro, which allows for better thermal management and creates more internal space. This change, combined with adjustments to the iPhone 17 Pro’s weight and screen size, was essential to accommodate the larger battery without compromising the device’s feel.

The improved battery life will be a major selling point, especially as the iPhone 17 Pro Max goes head-to-head with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

While the iPhone 17 Pro Max prices in the USA reflect its premium status, the combination of performance and endurance is compelling.

The top-tier model also becomes the first 2TB iPhone, a storage option that will surely be appreciated by creative professionals. This comes as the standard iPhone 17 Pro price goes up by $100, but base storage doubles, a move that softens the price increase for many buyers.

Consumers will have to choose from a curated selection, as the iPhone 17 Pro only comes in three colors this year, with no standard black or white options available.