iPhone 17 Pro: Weight and Screen Size

Quick answer: iPhone 17 Pro weighs 204 g (7.20 oz) and has a 6.3‑inch Super Retina XDR display.
Display size
The 17 Pro uses a 6.3‑inch all‑screen OLED panel with ProMotion (up to 120 Hz). Pixel density is 460 ppi with a 2622 × 1206 resolution, so text and UI look crisp while keeping battery use efficient.
Weight
At 204 g (7.20 oz), the 17 Pro stays comfortably balanced in one hand. The aluminum unibody helps with thermals while keeping weight in check.
Handy dimensions
- Height: 150.0 mm
- Width: 71.9 mm
- Depth: 8.75 mm
Quick comparison (context)
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9‑inch display, 231 g
That’s all you need if you’re deciding by feel-in-hand and screen real estate: 204 g for a balanced weight and 6.3 inches for a bigger canvas without jumping to the Max.