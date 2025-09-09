iPhone 17 Pro: Weight and Screen Size

Quick answer: iPhone 17 Pro weighs 204 g (7.20 oz) and has a 6.3‑inch Super Retina XDR display.

Display size

The 17 Pro uses a 6.3‑inch all‑screen OLED panel with ProMotion (up to 120 Hz). Pixel density is 460 ppi with a 2622 × 1206 resolution, so text and UI look crisp while keeping battery use efficient.

Weight

At 204 g (7.20 oz), the 17 Pro stays comfortably balanced in one hand. The aluminum unibody helps with thermals while keeping weight in check.

Handy dimensions

Height: 150.0 mm

Width: 71.9 mm

Depth: 8.75 mm

Quick comparison (context)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9‑inch display, 231 g

That’s all you need if you’re deciding by feel-in-hand and screen real estate: 204 g for a balanced weight and 6.3 inches for a bigger canvas without jumping to the Max.