iPhone 17 Pro Price goes up by $100 but base storage doubles

Apple has increased the starting price of its flagship Pro model, with the new iPhone 17 Pro now launching at $1,099, a full $100 more than its predecessor. The larger iPhone 17 Pro Max, however, will hold steady at its $1,199 entry point.

Before potential buyers balk at the price increase, Apple has built in a crucial justification: the base storage for the Pro model has doubled from 128 GB to 256 GB. This move effectively aligns the new starting price with what many consumers paid for the 256 GB iPhone 16 Pro last year, which came at a $100 premium over the base model. While the sticker price is higher, the final cost for a functionally equivalent device remains unchanged for a significant portion of the market.

Beyond the expanded storage, Apple is positioning the iPhone 17 Pro as a more significant leap in capability. The device is powered by a next-generation chip and features a redesigned cooling system, engineered to sustain peak performance during demanding tasks like high-frame-rate gaming and 4K video editing. Subtle but meaningful enhancements to battery life, a more durable frame and glass, and camera system refinements—particularly in low-light performance and effective zoom range—round out the year-over-year upgrades.

The price adjustment also clarifies Apple’s lineup strategy. The $999 price point, previously occupied by the entry-level Pro, is now filled by the new iPhone Air, creating a distinct new tier. Apple is drawing a clearer line in the sand: the Air is the path for customers seeking a new flagship experience under a thousand dollars, while the “Pro” designation now commands a higher premium, starting at $1,099.

The new structure creates clear decision points for potential upgraders. For iPhone 16 Pro users who felt constrained by 128 GB of storage, the new 256 GB default immediately solves a significant pain point. Meanwhile, content creators, mobile gamers, and other power users will likely see tangible benefits from the enhanced thermal management and performance headroom, which promise to reduce throttling and deliver a more consistent experience.

In essence, while the iPhone 17 Pro’s $100 price increase is undeniable, Apple has strategically bundled it with a necessary storage upgrade and a suite of meaningful performance enhancements. The move repositions the Pro model as a more specialized device, and for those who value its advanced capabilities, the new price may be a justified cost of entry. For budget-conscious buyers, Apple is betting the new Air will be more than enough phone, keeping the coveted $999 slot warm—just without the Pro moniker.