iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specs Fight

Short verdict: Pick iPhone 17 Pro Max if you want class‑leading video tools, cooler sustained performance, and the iOS ecosystem. Pick Galaxy S25 Ultra if you want the best long‑range zoom, S Pen, and a higher‑resolution screen with a ton of AI tricks. Both are excellent. Your priorities decide it.

Design and build

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Aluminum unibody with a forged camera plateau, Ceramic Shield 2 front and back, IP68. Colors: Silver, Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Titanium frame, Gorilla Armor 2 front glass, IP68, built‑in S Pen. Colors vary by market with several titanium finishes.

Take: iPhone feels more monolithic and runs cooler. Galaxy feels more tool‑like with the S Pen and extra glass toughness.

Size and weight

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 163.4 x 78.0 x 8.75 mm, 233 g.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Similar footprint, weight varies by region, generally a bit lighter than last year's Ultra.

Take: Both are big phones. If you value the lightest feel, check the exact model in hand. If you care about thermal headroom, iPhone has the edge.

Display

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9 inch OLED, 2868 x 1320 at 460 ppi, ProMotion 1 to 120 Hz, 3,000 nits peak outdoor, anti‑reflective coating, Always‑On.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: 6.9 inch LTPO AMOLED, QHD+ 3120 x 1440 at about 498 ppi, 1 to 120 Hz, very high peak brightness, Always‑On.

Take: Samsung wins on raw resolution and pixel density. Apple wins on outdoor readability with the anti‑reflective coating and very high sustained brightness.

Performance and thermals

iPhone 17 Pro Max: A19 Pro with 6 core CPU and 6 core GPU with per‑core Neural Accelerators, 16 core Neural Engine, new vapor chamber. Focus on higher sustained clocks and cooler touch temps.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, larger vapor chamber and tweaked thermal interface material.

Take: Single core and sustained performance favor iPhone. GPU burst speeds are close, and Samsung leans on ray tracing and Vulkan optimizations for gaming. Long gaming or 4K capture runs cooler on iPhone.

AI features

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple Intelligence on device for writing help, image tools, and smarter Siri. Strong privacy posture. Many tasks use the GPU accelerators plus the Neural Engine.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Galaxy AI features like Now Brief, cross‑app actions, Circle to Search, AI upscaling with ProScaler, and more. Tight ties to Google services.

Take: Samsung is flashier with visible AI tools and cross‑app automations. Apple is quieter but strong on device and privacy. Both push real benefits.

Cameras

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Triple 48 MP system: Main, Ultra Wide, and a new 48 MP Telephoto at 4x.

Optical‑quality 8x reach with an equivalent 200 mm mode.

18 MP Center Stage front camera with a wider view.

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Quad rear system: 200 MP main, 50 MP Ultra Wide, 50 MP 5x periscope, 10 MP 3x telephoto, 12 MP selfie.

Take: Samsung is the zoom king at long range and offers macro on Ultra Wide. Apple’s color, skin tone, and HDR consistency are excellent, and the new Telephoto’s larger sensor helps in dim light. For wildlife, stadiums, and cityscapes, pick Samsung. For people, video, and mixed lighting, pick Apple.

Video

iPhone 17 Pro Max: ProRes, ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, genlock, Dual Capture, 4K up to very high frame rates, class‑leading stabilization. Tight plug‑and‑play with pro monitors and SSDs over USB C.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: 8K up to 30 fps, 10 bit HDR, LOG video, improved noise removal, Audio Eraser, Expert RAW integration.

Take: iPhone is the better pocket cinema tool with RAW and genlock options. Samsung gives you 8K and strong HDR with flexible post options.

Battery and charging

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Best iPhone battery life so far with up to 39 hours rated video playback. 50 percent in about 20 minutes with a high watt USB C adapter. Qi2 wireless up to 25 W.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: 5,000 mAh battery. Up to 31 hours rated video playback. 45 W wired charging, 15 W wireless, reverse wireless charging.

Take: iPhone lasts longer in like for like use and stays cooler while charging. Samsung fills faster on a wall charger and can top up your buds or watch on the back.

Connectivity and storage

iPhone 17 Pro Max: N1 wireless chip with Wi‑Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread, second‑gen UWB. USB C at up to 10 Gb s. Storage up to 2 TB.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Wi‑Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.x, UWB, USB C 3.2, S Pen silo. Storage up to 1 TB.

Take: Apple wins on maximum storage and short wired transfers to SSDs. Samsung wins on the built in stylus and PC like input.

Software and ecosystem

iPhone: iOS 26 with deep device to device integration, top tier app quality, long update runway, and strong battery health management.

Samsung: One UI 7 with Galaxy AI and Google integration, great multitasking, desktop mode, tight ties to Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Book.

Take: If your world is Mac, iPad, and AirPods, iPhone is the smooth pick. If you love Google services, Windows PCs, and a stylus, Samsung fits better.

Durability and service

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Ceramic Shield 2 front and back with improved scratch resistance and crack resistance, IP68.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Gorilla Armor 2 front glass with strong anti‑reflective behavior, titanium frame, IP68.

Take: Both are tough. Gorilla Armor 2 is excellent against glare and micro scratches. Ceramic Shield 2 protects both sides and is easier to keep clean with the new coating.

Prices

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 256 GB at 1,199 dollars, 512 GB at 1,399, 1 TB at 1,599, 2 TB at 1,999.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: 256 GB at about 1,299 dollars, 512 GB costs more, 1 TB costs the most. Street pricing varies a lot with promos.

Take: Base to base, Samsung starts higher. Apple offers a 2 TB tier that creators will actually use.

Who should buy which

Buy iPhone 17 Pro Max if: you shoot a lot of video, want the longest iPhone battery life, like Apple Intelligence on device, and want 2 TB options.

Buy Galaxy S25 Ultra if: you want the best long zoom photos, need S Pen for notes or edits, want QHD+ resolution, and like Samsung's Galaxy AI features.

Quick spec snapshot

Category iPhone 17 Pro Max Galaxy S25 Ultra Display 6.9 in OLED, 2868 x 1320, 1 to 120 Hz, 3,000 nits peak outdoor 6.9 in LTPO AMOLED, QHD+ 3120 x 1440, 1 to 120 Hz, very bright Chip A19 Pro, 6 core CPU, 6 core GPU with Neural Accelerators, 16 core Neural Engine Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Cameras rear 48 MP Main, 48 MP Ultra Wide, 48 MP 4x Telephoto with 8x optical‑quality reach 200 MP Main, 50 MP Ultra Wide, 50 MP 5x, 10 MP 3x Front camera 18 MP Center Stage 12 MP Video Up to 4K high fps, ProRes, ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, genlock Up to 8K 30 fps, 10 bit HDR, LOG video Battery claims Up to 39 hours video playback 5,000 mAh, up to 31 hours video playback Charging 50 percent in about 20 minutes with high watt USB C, Qi2 up to 25 W 45 W wired, 15 W wireless, reverse wireless Storage top Up to 2 TB Up to 1 TB Special N1 wireless chip, Ceramic Shield 2 on both sides S Pen silo, Gorilla Armor 2, titanium frame

Final call

If you hand a filmmaker or YouTuber both phones, most will pick the iPhone 17 Pro Max for its video pipeline and sustained performance. If you hand a power user who sketches, annotates, and shoots distant subjects, most will pick the Galaxy S25 Ultra for the S Pen and zoom. You cannot go wrong with either. Lean into the features you will touch every day.