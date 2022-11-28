Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Include Best-Ever Price on Apple AirPods Pro 2

Black Friday has ended, but there’s one more hectic day of deals ongoing. Traditionally, the first business day following Thanksgiving is Cyber Monday, and Amazon is offering up some great discounts on Apple products. From earbuds to iPads and MacBooks, we’ve got the hottest Cyber Monday listings on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Prices Hit All-Time Low for Cyber Monday at Amazon

Surprisingly, Amazon has the latest AirPods Pro 2 at an all-time low price. These earbuds feature Apple’s latest H2 audio chip and the case even includes Precision Finding and a built-in speaker. This latest generation AirPods Pro 2 was just released in September.

Amazon has them priced at 20% off the normal retail price. Normally, you’d pay $249 for the earbuds, but Amazon has an all-time low price for Cyber Monday. Pay just $199.99 and get free Prime delivery.

Hot Prices on iPad Air and MacBook Air Laptops

You’ll also find amazing prices on Apple’s 2022 iPad Air through the online retailer. You can save $80 on the M1-powered tablet, which works with Apple’s newest Stage Manager multitasking feature. The 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model is $669, down from a normal retail price of $749. Or, pick up the 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular M1-powered iPad Air for $819.

Maybe you’re more in the market for a MacBook Air. Apple’s latest 2022 model, which has the new M2 chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD Storage. Amazon’s got the lightweight laptop priced 13% off, down to just $1,049.

Save 20% to 40% on Beats Headphones

Wrapping up, Apple’s other brand of earbuds are seeing significant discounts for Cyber Monday. The Beats by Dre brand has continued to sell successfully, even since Apple released its own AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Depending on the model you want, various models of Beats earbuds are priced between 20% and 40% lower than the usual retail price. Check out the available choices on Amazon’s webpage specific to the limited-time Cyber Monday deals.