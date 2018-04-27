Amazon Increasing Prime Subscriptions to $119 in May

Your Amazon Prime subscription is about to get more expensive because starting on May 11th it’s jumping from US$99 a year up to $119 for new subscribers. Existing customers get the same price bump starting in June.

Amazon posted the change on its website saying,

Starting May 11, 2018, new members will be charged $119/year for an annual Prime membership and $59/year for an annual Prime Student membership. Starting June 16, 2018, existing Prime members with an annual membership will renew at a rate of $119/year. Prime Student members with an annual membership will renew at a rate of $59/year. Monthly Prime members continue to pay $12.99 per month. Monthly Prime Student members continue to pay $6.49 per month.

The reason for the new rate increase—the first in four years—is to cover the growing number of features for Prime members, plus increases in shipping costs. That won’t sit well with some customers who already feel like $99 a year is a stretch. They might leave, but considering Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members around the world, they won’t make much of a dent.