Amazon Releases New Fire HD 8 Tablets

Amazon unveiled new Fire HD 8 tablets on Wednesday. The new tablets start at $89.99 and will be released on June 3.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Ready to Preorder

The Fire HD 8 comes with an 8″ 1280 x 800 HD display, a 2.0 GHz quad-core process, and 2GB RAM. There are 32GB (from $89.99) and 64GB (from $119.99) storage options. Memory can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD. Amazon said the battery now lasts for up to 12 hours, with charging by USB-C taking under five hours.

There is also an HD version that comes with 3GB RAM and wireless charging. The 32GB model starts $109.99 with the 64GB model starting at $139.99. Customers also get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

Amazon also announced a Fire HD 8 Kids. The 32 GB tablet comes with a kid-proof case, an adjustable stand, and a year’s subscription to the Amazon FreeTime Unlimited set of services. This provides access to age-appropriate books and audiobooks, games and videos. There is also a two-year guarantee. The bundle costs $139.99.