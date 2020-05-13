Wink Subscription Deadline Has Been Extended by One Week

Nearly a week ago, smart home device maker Wink gave customers an ultimatum: Sign up for a US$5/month subscription or lose access to your devices. To appease furious customers, the company has extended the deadline to sign up.

Deadline Extension

The original deadline was today, May 13. In an email to customers that deadline has been pushed to May 20, 2020. Here’s the email customers received:

We have received a lot of feedback from you regarding the recent announcement of our subscription service. Many of you have led the way by endorsing us through subscriptions and we are extremely grateful for that show of support. We will be focusing our efforts on stabilizing, improving and enhancing Wink through the subscriptions we receive, as we strive toward being the best smart home experience. We understand that this is a sudden change during a difficult time for many and we regret if this change has caused you any inconvenience. We can appreciate that some of you may need additional time to subscribe or make alternate considerations. We listened and have extended the deadline by an additional week so you now have until May 20, 2020, to subscribe. For those who have already signed up, there is no further action required, and you will not be billed until May 20.

Wink hasn’t changed anything other than the deadline. If customers don’t sign up for the subscription they will still lose access to their devices through the app, voice control, through the API, and automations will be disabled.

