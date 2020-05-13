Ridley Scott Signs First Look Deal With Apple TV+

Director Ridley Scott and his production company Scott Free Productions have signed a first-look deal with Apple for Apple TV+ (via Variety).

Ridley Scott Deal

The multi-year deal will have Scott Free create global TV projects for Apple TV+, with Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Clayton Krueger, and Jordan Sheehan acting as executive producers.

Scott Free has produced a number of films and TV series like “The Martian, “The Good Wife, “Man in the High Castle, and “The Terror.” If his name sounds familiar to Apple fans, it’s because he directed Apple’s famous “1984” commercial.

This deal follows news that Sofia Coppola will be creating a series adaptation for Apple based on Edith Wharton’s book, “The Custom of the Country.” In early May, it was announced that Annie Weisman will produce content for Apple TV+ for two years.