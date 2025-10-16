Apple adds new step for users setting up eSIMs to restore iMessage

Apple updated its support page to explain a quiet activation gap today. If you skip eSIM activation during the initial iPhone setup on iOS 26, iMessage does not automatically start later. You finish the eSIM in Settings, but Messages still waits for a manual nudge from you.

The result looks confusing when you start texting your contacts after setup. You see a Not Delivered alert, your chats fall back to green SMS or RCS bubbles, or your messages send from an email instead of your phone number. You think the network failed, yet the missing step actually lives inside Settings.

Apple’s note centers on timing rather than hardware or carrier faults. You installed your eSIM after the welcome screens, so iMessage never received the trigger that normally arrives during first-time activation. You need to flip the switch yourself to attach your number.

How to manually activate iMessage after finishing eSIM in Settings

Apple’s guidance remains short, but the order matters for a clean reset. You open Settings, then you head into Apps, and you choose Messages before touching the iMessage toggle. You turn iMessage off once to clear the inactive state and then turn it back on so activation runs against the new eSIM.

Open Settings, then tap Apps, because the Messages controls live in that specific section. Tap Messages, then find the iMessage switch, which controls your account activation state. Turn iMessage off once, wait a moment, then turn it on to trigger activation again. Confirm your phone number appears, then send a new message and check delivery status.

This scenario mainly affects people who set up a new iPhone and defer eSIM activation. It also affects people who switch carriers later and install a new eSIM inside Settings. You follow the same steps in both situations because the activation flow behaves the same way.

Apple previously published guidance for number activation problems earlier this month. Today’s clarification tackles the eSIM timing issue directly and gives you a repeatable fix inside Settings. You avoid guesswork by following the steps and verifying your number before texting again.