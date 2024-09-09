Refreshed AirPods Max Announced With USB-C and More Colors

During today’s Glowtime event, Apple announced a minor refresh to the AirPods Max. The over-ear headphones received small but important enhancements.

New AirPods Max Colors

Firstly, the AirPods Max are now available in five additional colours. The new colors are Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Orange, and Purple.

As you may have guessed from their names, the tones match other Apple products. Midnight and Starlight are available on the MacBook Air, while Blue, Orange, and Purple can be seen on the iMac line.

USB-C Connector

The refreshed AirPods Max now feature a USB-C connector. Now, apart from older-generation iPhone models, only a few Lightning devices remain on sale.

Spatial Audio

Another feature that users have been wanting for a long time is spatial audio. Starting with iOS 18, the AirPods Max will finally support this immersive sound technology.

New AirPods Max Pricing and Availability

The refreshed AirPods Max are available for pre-order starting today. The model starts shipping on September 20. On a positive note, the price remains unchanged at $549.

