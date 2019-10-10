Apple Card Comes now With Disaster Relief

Apple is offering a Disaster Relief Program with Apple Card. Customers in areas that experience natural disasters have received emails explaining the service.

Disaster Relief in Affected Areas

Readers, including one who lives in Houston and was hit by flooding following tropical storm Imelda, contacted Macrumors after receiving the email. It said:

We understand that you have been affected by a natural disaster. We’d like to offer our support and assistance through our Disaster Relief Program.

That program offers:

No interest for two months, starting with the month the user enrolls. After two months, standard purchase APR applies.

Payment due in the enrollmnet month can be skipped

Those whose accounts are in good standing remain current while enrolled.

Those whose accounts are past due, your account do not go further delinquent while enrolled. However they will remain past due until all due payments are made. Ability to make new purchases may continue to be restricted too.

It is understood that Apple is sending these emails, which also had Apple Card partner Goldman Sachs branding on them, to those living in areas affected by natural disasters.