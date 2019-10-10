Adobe Announces New Creative Cloud Desktop App

Adobe has redesigned its Creative Cloud desktop app for macOS Catalina/Project Catalyst. It makes it easier to access to help content with better search and asset management features.

Creative Catalina

The new Creative Cloud will organize your Adobe tools in a way that makes updates, new apps, and apps you have installed more obvious. Plus you can view, manage, and share all of your assets inside Creative Cloud Libraries in one central place.

Creative Cloud Libraries is the perfect tool to capture, organize and share the creative ingredients you want to have at your fingertips inside your favorite Creative Cloud applications. Libraries can include colors, fonts, images, logos, templates, brushes and more. And the new full screen Library view in the Creative Cloud desktop app makes managing and organizing your Library a breeze.

You can sign up for Creative Cloud and download it here.

