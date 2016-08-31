Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to discuss Amazon’s Photo on Delivery feature and privacy concerns, plus they look at a list of Apple product features that were mocked but later became standards.
Apple Just Redesigned the App Web Interface For iOS and Mac Apps
The icons are bigger, the fonts are bolder, and the iPhone X screenshots are showcased front and center.
Apple Takes Heat for Chicago Store's Falling Ice Problem
Apple’s new flagship store in Chicago is taking some online heat for the way its roof deals with ice and snow.
The Mac Observer's Top iPad Apps for 2017
Here’s our short list of stand-out iPad apps from 2017.
Adobe Brings AI to Creative Cloud Apps with Sensei
Adobe unveiled the latest updates to its Creative Cloud suite of creativity and design apps at Adobe MAX on Wednesday.
Former Microsoft Exec Has Amazing Things to Say About Apple's WWDC Keynote
Steven Sinofsky was the former executive of Microsoft’s Windows Division, but, surprisingly, he has some remarkable things to say about Apple’s recent WWDC keynote.
A Bezel-less iPhone 8 Will Change How Photos Look
If the rumored iPhone 8 is bezel-less, as predicted, it will have a profound impact on the way photos are captured and displayed.
Samsung's Iris Scanning Joke, Crappy Business is Not OK, and PC Design - ACM 412
Unsurprisingly, Samsung’s crappy iris scanner on the Galaxy S8 has been defeated. Worse, defeating it is easy. Bryan and Jeff think it’s a joke and another example of Samsung’s delusions of relevance. They also discuss Bryan’s theory that PC makers can’t compete with Apple’s MacBook with me-too design, and say that surveillance capitalists being honest about spying on your doesn’t make their spying OK.
Right to Repair Laws, Apple Design Critics - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-15
Apple doesn’t make it easy for people to get parts for do-it-yourself repairs, and some states want to change that. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to debate whether or not companies should be required to make device parts available outside of authorized repair centers, plus they look at a claim Apple is actually pretty crappy ad designing products.
Apple Releases New Design Resources for iOS Developers
Today Apple shared some free design resources for iOS developers with an update to its iOS Human Interface Guidelines (via 9to5Mac). The resources include UI and template materials to make it easier to design iOS apps. Apple says the design resources are “comprehensive and accurately depict the full range of UIKit controls, views and glyphs available to developers using the iOS SDK.” The files are available in Sketch and Photoshop formats. This is a change from the Sketch-only files in the past. Interestingly, both light and dark UI elements are given. It adds a small amount of fuel to the fire for a rumored Dark Mode.
Hey Quark Fans, Check Out QuarkXPress for Dummies
It’s been a while since a quality QuarkXPress book came out, so my long time friend and graphic design expert Jay Nelson stepped up to the plate with a QuarkXPress for Dummies. Jay explains print and digital publishing workflows, color management, image resolution, fonts, output formats, and more. He also explains the evolution of QuarkXPress, which is great for understanding how it went from being the premier desktop publishing tool to the more specialized product it is today. QuarkXPress for Dummies is available now on Amazon for US$34.99.
Is There Anything Apple Can't Do? That's Now a Problem
Once upon a time, Apple was famous for saying “no” to harebrained or even some legitimate product ideas. That was an essential strategy for Apple to emerge from its troubles in the 1990s. Now, however, a much larger company is increasing its surface area to the customer. That, combined with Apple’s organizational structure, is creating some problems that we’re seeing today. John explains.