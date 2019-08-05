John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to talk about changes to the MacBook Pro lineup, and iPhone designs vs Nexus leaks.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
MacBook Pro Changes, iPhone Design Leaks
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to talk about changes to the MacBook Pro lineup, and iPhone designs vs Nexus leaks.
Sponsors
MyWallSt is your simplified investing companion to getting started in stock market trading. TDO listeners get their shortlist and full access to all their knowledge in their app for 30 days free by going to MyWallSt.com/tdo