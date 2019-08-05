MacBook Pro Changes, iPhone Design Leaks – TMO Daily Observations 2019-08-05

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to talk about changes to the MacBook Pro lineup, and iPhone designs vs Nexus leaks.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

MacBook Pro Changes, iPhone Design Leaks

2:23 PM Aug. 5th, 2019 | 00:28:10

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to talk about changes to the MacBook Pro lineup, and iPhone designs vs Nexus leaks.

Sponsors

MyWallSt is your simplified investing companion to getting started in stock market trading. TDO listeners get their shortlist and full access to all their knowledge in their app for 30 days free by going to MyWallSt.com/tdo

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account