ZDNet Sr. Technical Editor Jason Perlow – TMO Background Mode Interview

Jason Perlow is a a well-known technical journalist. He is also also a technologist with over two decades of experience in cloud computing, IoT, mobility, security, open source, enterprise systems architecture, Microsoft technology, and Software as a Service. Today, he is a Senior Technical Editor at ZDNet and an Information Security Threat Writer at Proofpoint.
Jason started his tech life at age 12 with an Apple II Plus thanks to a very technical father. But after college, Jason was hired by IBM and years later by Microsoft. The result was a standoffish approach to Apple. Today, however, Jason is all in with Apple, and he told me the story of how that happened. In fact, Jason think Apple and Microsoft should be working more closely together, and we explored his recent article about that.
ZDNet Sr. Technical Editor Jason Perlow
My Background Mode interview with Jason Perlow
Why Apple and Microsoft belong together like a burger and fries
_______________________
