Sometimes just one tip can cause you and your two favorite geeks alike to learn at least five new things. Does this episode have that magic tip? You’ll have to listen to find out! Along the way you’ll learn more about APFS, Encryption, Power, and more as John and Dave walk you through it all!

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 773: Five New Keyboard Shortcuts, Cool Stuff Found, and More Tips

8:34 AM Aug. 5th, 2019 | 01:29:24

Sponsors

SPONSOR: eero: the mesh Wi-Fi system that both John and Dave currently use. Visit eero.com/mgg and use promo code MGG to get free overnight shipping for your mesh Wi-Fi system.

SPONSOR: PDFPen 11 from Smile – PDFpen 11 is the ultimate tool for editing PDFs on the Mac, and it now includes split view mode for comparing pages, a font bar, Continuity Camera, and More.

SPONSOR: Capterra – Visit Capterra.com/MGG for free, today, to find the tools to make an informed software decision for your business.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

