Sometimes just one tip can cause you and your two favorite geeks alike to learn at least five new things. Does this episode have that magic tip? You’ll have to listen to find out! Along the way you’ll learn more about APFS, Encryption, Power, and more as John and Dave walk you through it all!
MGG 773: Five New Keyboard Shortcuts, Cool Stuff Found, and More Tips
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 773 for Monday, August 5, 2019
- 00:03:32 Scott-QT-Selecting and Deleting Words and Lines with Keyboard Shortcuts
- 00:07:31 Clipboard Managers
- 00:14:46 Scott-QT-Flush your Caches with a Nuke-and-Pave
- Reboot your iPhone!
- 00:20:14 Neal-QT-Use Bluetooth File Exchange to Enable Bluetooth (3)
- 00:26:19 Aaron-CSF-Auto Tab Discard for Firefox
- 00:28:14 Tanel-CSF-DevonThink 3.0 Public Beta
- 00:30:08 Andrew-CSF-Sennheiser PC7 USB Headset
- 00:34:11 CSF-IKEA’s Sonos SYMFONISK
- 00:39:59 Raymond-AirPlay on Older Sonos Gear
- 00:43:27 Running a Virtual Machine on Synology DS918+
- 00:48:46 Joseph B-P-CSF-Side Winder
- 00:49:33 CSF-Hook
- 00:51:49 CSF-SearchLink
- 00:54:04 CSF-URL Preview
- 00:54:54 CSF-Vanilla
- 00:56:05 CSF-Pixelmator Pro 1.4 added to Apple Photos app
- 00:57:14 CSF-Kwilt
- 01:05:52 Charles-772-Brian’s Fusion Drive Escapades
- 01:09:05 Andrew-Return APFS drive to HFS+
- 01:09:51 Tom-Issues Cloning to APFS External
- 01:12:54 Jedd-Indexing Hard Disks
- 01:15:05 Greg-771-Adobe Premiere Pro and Rush
- 01:16:20 This Week’s MGG Premium Supporters:
- Toni C., Michael E., Michael from Rochester, Scott from California, Mark from Massachusetts, Brett from Florida, Ralph from Massachusetts, Tim from Indiana, William from Kentucky, Dionicio from Oakland, Joe from Wisconsin, Mike from West Victoria, Dan Bach the Math Jock!, Jim from Virginia, David from Seabrook, Mike from Iowa, Mark from Florida, Racer in Utah, Dave from Chicago, Scott from Illinois, Clive from West Sussex, Jeff from Indiana, Joseph from Georgia, Robert from Alabama, Frederick from Tennessee, Gary from Babylon, Tony from San Francisco, Elizabeth from Virginia, Robert from Clearwater, Steven from Costa Mesa, Joan from Sarasota, Ev The Nerd, Olga from Bellvue, Jason from Charlestown, Stephen from Plainfield, Ward from Mesa, Ken from New South Wales, Nick from Mount Clemens, Ken from California.
- 01:18:58 Ken-Parasitic Charger?
- 01:26:42 MGG 773 Outtro
