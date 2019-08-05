Sometimes just one tip can cause you and your two favorite geeks alike to learn at least five new things. Does this episode have that magic tip? You’ll have to listen to find out! Along the way you’ll learn more about APFS, Encryption, Power, and more as John and Dave walk you through it all!

