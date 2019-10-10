Pixelmator Pro 1.5 Supports macOS Catalina, Sidecar, and Mac Pro

Pixelmator Pro 1.5 Avalon adds support for macOS Catalina, Sidecar, and enhancements for the Mac Pro and its Pro Display XDR.

Pixelmator Pro 1.5

First comes support for Catalina and Sidecar. Sidecar is a new feature within the newest macOS that lets you use your iPad as a second display. It also lets you use an iPad as an input device such as for drawing.

Using a Metal-based architecture and GPU-powered editing Pixelmator Pro 1.5 works well on the Mac Pro. It applies the new Core ML-powered ML Denoise up to 2.5x faster and effects up to 2x faster on Mac Pro with 2 GPUs compared to iMac Pro. For the Pro Display XDR there is EDR Mode. Extended Dynamic Range lets you show clipping in RAW photos by using the display’s 1600-nit peak brightness.

ML Denoise is a new feature that uses Core ML machine learning to remove luminance and color noise in low light photos. It can also even reduce artifacts caused by image compression algorithms.

Finally, Pixelmator Pro 1.5 includes Apple’s SF Symbols, a set of 1,500 configurable vector icons. You can download Pixelmator Pro from the Mac App Store for US$39.99.