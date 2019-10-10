Apple Accidentally Revealed ‘PhoenixCE’ Diagnostic Software

Redditor u/BickNlinko posted recently that they bought a certified refurbished MacBook Pro from Apple and it had diagnostic software called ‘PhoenixCE’ left on it.

Including their super secret PhoenixCE software and other diag tools. I bet they would be pretty pissed if I made an image…

EDIT: I called Apple support to let them know and to see if they would freak out. I was put on hold forever and then directed to a supervisor who just said “boot it into the recovery mode and do a fresh install of the OS”. They didn’t seem to care very much. I may or may not have made images of the two disks with all the diagnostic shit on it first…