Alfonso Cuarón Makes Multi-Year Deal With Apple

Alfonso Cuarón has set a multi-year deal with Apple, while still managing his deal with Anonymous Content (via Variety).

Mr. Cuarón mainly works with movies and this would be some of the first television work he’s done. His most recent project was the film Roma which one three Oscars: best foreign language film, best director, and best cinematography.

This is also one of few overall deals that Apple has signed since it announced it was getting into original series. Among the creators who have previously signed such deals with Apple are Kerry Ehrin, Justin Lin, and Jason Katims. The company also has a multi-year content partnership with Oprah Winfrey under which Winfrey will produce an “Oprah’s Book Club” series and documentaries on a range of topics.

