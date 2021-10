It seems that Apple Card customers are getting six percent cashback on purchases from Apple, as opposed to the usual three. No promotion has been announced officially. However, MacRumors spotted a variety of users noticing the change.

Apple Card Offering Six Percent Cashback on Purchases

The timing of this is interesting. It happened as pre-orders for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros opened, perhaps as a way of encouraging users to pick up a new device.