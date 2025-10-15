Apple code hints at imminent GM car key support

Apple has moved General Motors a step nearer to Apple Wallet car key support, adding backend hooks that point to an imminent launch window. You will use your iPhone or Apple Watch to lock, unlock, and start supported GM vehicles when this feature goes live.

MacRumors surfaced the code change that places GM on Apple’s internal list of car-key enabled brands, writing that “car key support for select General Motors vehicles could be added to the Apple Wallet app in the near future.” The discovery matters because Apple typically wires these entries shortly before partners flip their own switches.

Researcher Aaron Perris highlighted similar additions for Rivian, Smart, and Voyah in recent weeks on X, strengthening the sense that Apple and multiple automakers now stand in final staging. You should treat these signals as pre-launch markers rather than public releases, since the vehicles still need corresponding updates.

Backend entries do not activate the feature by themselves, and automakers must deliver firmware, app, and server changes before your phone acts as a key. For GM, Apple’s list covers Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC, while specific model availability remains unannounced beyond the 2026 Chevy Silverado EV and 2026 GMC Sierra EV.

What this unlocks for you

Digital car keys in Apple Wallet use NFC and Ultra Wideband where available to add quick, secure access without a fob. You tap or approach the vehicle, authenticate as needed, and share keys with family members using iMessage controls.

At WWDC, Apple said thirteen brands would “soon” add support, naming GMC, Chevrolet, and Cadillac alongside Acura, Porsche, Lucid, Tata, Hongqi, WEY, Chery, Rivian, Smart, and Voyah. You can read that as a near-term pipeline rather than a uniform, single-day launch.

Timeline and what to expect

Automaker rollouts usually arrive model by model, gated by production years, trims, and regional backends. You should expect phased support that initially favors newer EVs and premium lines, while established Wallet integrations from BMW, Genesis, Kia, Audi, Hyundai, Lotus, and Mercedes show the path forward.

Apple’s code changes suggest the switch sits within reach, but your dealer bulletins and automaker release notes will confirm the exact models and start dates. Keep an eye on GM app updates and Apple Wallet release notes to see when your car gets the keys.