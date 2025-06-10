iOS 26 Wallet Will Now Unlock Even More Cars

Apple just confirmed at WWDC that its Wallet app will soon unlock and start vehicles from 13 additional automakers, giving iPhone and Apple Watch owners far fewer reasons to carry a fob. The new partners join roughly 20 existing brands that already support the feature.

Car Key first shipped in 2020 and lets drivers use an iPhone or Apple Watch to lock, unlock, and start compatible cars. Manufacturers decide which functions to enable, but most offer at least tap-to-unlock through NFC, while newer models add passive entry using ultra-wideband. Owners can also share a digital key in Messages and revoke it instantly if a phone goes missing.

Apple did not pin down exact rollout dates, saying only that support will arrive “soon.” The announcement came during the iOS 26 preview, and the feature should be released before the end of 2025. When the dust settles, Wallet will work with 33 car brands, putting Apple neck-and-neck with Google’s competing Android digital key program.

Image credit: Apple

The newly announced brands include:

Acura

Cadillac

Chery

Chevrolet

GMC

Hongqi

Lucid

Porsche

Rivian

Smart

Tata

Voyah

WEY

Adding volume sellers like Chevrolet and GMC should multiply the number of Car Key-ready vehicles on the road, especially across North America and China. Analysts note that fewer than two million cars currently support Apple’s system; the new roster could push that figure well past five million by next year.

iOS 26 is Driving It Home

Digital keys promise both convenience and security. They ride on the Secure Element that powers Apple Pay and require Face ID or Touch ID before a car will start. Families can hand out time-limited keys to teenagers or valet staff, while fleet managers gain an easy way to manage driver access.

Apple’s wallet-replacing mission just accelerated. By roping in 13 brands spanning mass-market trucks and luxury EVs, the company positions Car Key as a mainstream expectation rather than a premium perk. Keep your phone charged—your next set of wheels may arrive without a physical key slot at all.