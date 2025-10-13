Apple confirms F1: The Movie Streaming on Apple TV this December

Apple set a clear finish line for home viewers today, locking “F1 The Movie” for Friday, December 12 on Apple TV, with a global streaming debut.

You will notice Apple names the service “Apple TV,” not Apple TV+. Apple signaled a rebrand in the same press release, and the company has “dropped the plus” in favor of a simpler identity. This change aims to align the service with how many of you already refer to it.

Apple confirmed the date in a press release that set the streaming debut for December 12. The studio called the film a “blockbuster feature,” pairing director Joseph Kosinski with producer Jerry Bruckheimer and advisor Lewis Hamilton. Apple also positioned the release as the capstone to the movie’s long summer in cinemas.

The movie arrives with the heft of a proven box-office performer for Apple’s film arm. Public reporting places the worldwide gross around the $628 million mark across the summer. That haul made it the year’s standout sports release and a signature win for Apple.

You will get the full theatrical cut that premiered in late June and returned in August. Apple emphasized the “global streaming debut,” signaling day-and-date availability across supported regions. The company previously retained subscription streaming rights while partnering theatrically with Warner Bros.