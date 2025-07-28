F1 Movie Sets Apple Box Office Record with $509 Million Globally

Apple’s F1: The Movie has surged past $500 million in global box office revenue, cementing itself as the tech giant’s most commercially successful theatrical release to date. The film, starring Brad Pitt and directed with a high-octane lens on the racing world, continues to draw audiences a month after its premiere, with total earnings now hovering around $509 million.

Released on June 27, the film opened with an impressive $145 million weekend, outperforming industry expectations. Since then, it has grossed approximately $165 million in the U.S. and $344 million internationally. Despite a relatively average domestic showing, its performance abroad has more than compensated, helping it surpass all prior Apple Original Films in box office revenue.

IMAX Re-Release and Continued Momentum

With continued strong attendance, F1 is slated for an IMAX re-release in August, which could push its total well above $550 million. Industry forecasts place its final haul just shy of $600 million, a figure believed to be Apple’s break-even point when factoring in the film’s reported $200 million production budget and additional marketing and distribution costs.

The success gives Apple a rare win in the theatrical space, delivering both cultural cachet and massive reach ahead of the film’s eventual release on Apple TV+, likely in October. With streaming as its primary focus, Apple has not committed to wide theatrical runs for its upcoming film slate. Still, F1 proves the model can work, especially for high-profile titles.

Comparisons and Industry Context

According to CNBC, both F1 and Warner Bros.’ Superman remake are projected to cross $500 million in global revenue by the end of July, with Superman expected to narrowly edge ahead with $502 million. Despite the close race, F1‘s sustained run over four weeks is notable.

The film has also far outpaced other Apple-backed releases. Ridley Scott’s Napoleon brought in $221 million, while Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon reached $158 million in theatres. Both titles added income from secondary channels, but neither approached F1’s first-run numbers.

As reported by industry tracker Comscore and cited by CNBC, F1 crossed $400 million by mid-July and hasn’t slowed down since. That figure alone already made it the highest-grossing Apple Original in theaters.

Apple’s investment in custom camera rigs to shoot real Formula One races added to the film’s authenticity. According to Apple, these specially designed cameras were critical to capturing the speed and detail needed to bring the sport to life on screen.

Long-Term Impact and Streaming Prospects

Apple’s Custom Cameras to Shoot ‘F1.’ Credits: Apple

While Apple has yet to formally announce when F1 will debut on its streaming platform, trade sources expect it to arrive on Apple TV+ before the end of the year. In the meantime, the film is likely to continue generating revenue through premium rentals, global TV licensing, and other post-theatrical distribution channels.

The film’s impact is extending beyond cinema. Sources close to the company say Apple is considering acquiring live Formula One broadcasting rights for Apple TV+, a move likely influenced by the fan response to the film.

By breaking into blockbuster territory with F1, Apple has shown it can compete in theatrical storytelling, even if its long-term strategy still leans heavily on streaming.