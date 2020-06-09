Apple COVID-19 App and Website Adds Anonymous Symptom Tracking

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
Under a minute read
| News

Apple updated its COVID-19 App and website on Thursday. They now allow users to anonymously share any potential symptoms they may have (via Techcrunch).

Apple COVID-19 Website

Apple COVID-19 App and Website Collecting More Anonymous Info

Other data collected includes:

  • Age
  • Number of existing health conditions
  • Potential exposure risks

Apple developed the tool in association with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).  None of the COVID-19 information collected is linked with a user’s personal identifying data. The project is separate to framework Apple developing in partnership with Google, on which countries can build their contact tracing apps.

[Senators Question Tim Cook About Apple’s COVID-19 App]

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments