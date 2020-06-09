Apple COVID-19 App and Website Adds Anonymous Symptom Tracking

Apple updated its COVID-19 App and website on Thursday. They now allow users to anonymously share any potential symptoms they may have (via Techcrunch).
Apple COVID-19 App and Website Collecting More Anonymous Info
Other data collected includes:
- Age
- Number of existing health conditions
- Potential exposure risks
Apple developed the tool in association with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). None of the COVID-19 information collected is linked with a user’s personal identifying data. The project is separate to framework Apple developing in partnership with Google, on which countries can build their contact tracing apps.