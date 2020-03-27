Apple Launches COVID-19 Screening Tool on App Store and the Web

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan
1 minute read
| News

Apple on Friday launched both an app (iOS and iPadOS) called Apple COVID-19 and a website screening tool for COVID-19, the disease that can develop from exposure to Coronavirus. Both the app and website use information from the CDC to, “help people stay informed and take the proper steps to protect their health during the spread of COVID-19.” Apple said it worked with the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and FEMA to develop the screening tools.

Apple COVID-19 App Icon

Apple COVID-19 App

The short version of what the app and website do is ask very simple questions, for either yourself or someone you are helping use the screening tool, and then provide information and recommendations based on current CDC guidelines. The iOS and iPadOS apps are free downloads, but require Apple devices. The website version of the screening tool can be accessed by any modern web browser, and is also free.

“The app and website also offer access to resources to help people stay informed and get the support they need,” Apple said in a press release. “Users will receive answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19, including who is most at risk and how to recognize symptoms. In addition, they will learn the most up-to-date information from the CDC like best practices for washing hands, disinfecting surfaces and monitoring symptoms.”

As noted, the questions are quite simple, and the process takes just a few minutes. After going through the process myself, the website recommended that I practice social distancing and monitor myself for symptoms, as shown in the screenshot below.

Screenshot from Apple's COVID-19 Screening Tool

Screenshot from Apple’s COVID-19 Screening Tool

4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Lee DronickBlackCorvidJBSloughwab95 Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick

I wasn’t impressed with app because it forced me to rotate my iPad into portrait mode,

Vote Up0Vote Down 
1 day ago
BlackCorvid
Member
BlackCorvid

I saw the app posted on the app store when I went to download the daily updates— nice simple, not intimidating screening tool. Living in Seattle area I can only assume that I have been exposed or will be exposed. And frankly, I think that anyone living almost anywhere in this country will be exposed if not infected within the next few weeks unless they practice good hygiene and social distancing. One thing that is rarely mentioned is that among those with no symptoms (yet) but who have been infected is that one may lose or have diminished smell or… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down 
2 days ago
Member
JBSlough

Sadly the app only works on iOS 13. Guess that’s why they did the website.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
2 days ago
wab95
Member
wab95

Bryan: I am truly happy to see this. Hopefully, this will give people a relative sense of control by allowing them to take initiative in getting useful information that can protect themselves and their loved ones. It should also help to stem the tide of misleading and frankly false information on the internet, some of which appears to be deliberate but mostly misguided, that can endanger life when acted upon. There simply aren’t sufficient numbers of physicians and other health workers available to answer people’s legitimate questions in real time, and this is an important tool for the public. Thanks… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down 
2 days ago