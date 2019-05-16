Apple Developer Academy 2019 Opens With 400 Available Slots

Apple Developer Academy 2019 is open for applications. 400 students will be chosen to win free training in Naples, Italy. Students who are chosen will also get a free iPhone and Mac (via 9to5Mac).

Apple Developer Academy 2019

Since the academy first opened in 2016, almost 1,000 students have been trained.

The Academy is looking to attract a broad mix of students interested in careers in the app economy. With a strong emphasis on collaboration, students get extensive hands-on experience, learning coding and software development skills, as well as attending courses designed to boost knowledge and confidence around the creation of startups and app design. More than 400 app ideas have been developed by Academy students. Hear Me Well (an App that turns the iPhone into a hearing aid device), is one of over 50 apps already available on the App Store.

The first stage of the process involves the online application. Then, shortlisted applicants will be invited to take an aptitude test in July, at one of three locations:

Monday, July 1: Paris

Wednesday, July 3: London

Friday, July 5: Munich

The final stage in the process is an interview in one of four cities: London, Munich, Naples, or Paris.

