Get Premium Spotify for $1 for Three Months

Spotify’s special deal is back: Get Premium Spotify for just US$1 for three months. Regular prices will take effect after that.

Spotify Premium

This offer is only available for customers on the free Spotify tier and have never signed up for a paid plan before. If you were previously a paying subscriber but canceled your subscription before April 15, Spotify has a deal for you, too. Sign up again and you can get your first three months for US$10, which is a US$20 savings over the usual US$10/month fee for Spotify Premium.

Spotify Premium includes ad-free streaming, unlimited song skips, high quality audio, downloading songs for offline listening, and full integration with Sonos speakers.

