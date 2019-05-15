Apple Music for Alexa Comes to Australia

A recently updated Apple support page shows that Apple Music for Alexa is now available for Australian customers (via MacRumors).

Apple Music for Alexa Requirements

An Apple Music subscription. If you’re not a subscriber, you can join on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, or on your Android device.

An Amazon Echo, Amazon Fire TV, or Alexa-enabled Sonos speaker that you already set up with the Amazon Alexa app on your iOS or Android device.

The iOS or Android device that you already set up with Alexa. Make sure that you update to the latest iOS and check the App Store to see if there are updates for the Amazon Alexa app. If you use an Android device, check the Google Play Store for any updates to the Apple Music app or Amazon Alexa app.

Apple Music for Alexa is also available in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, and New Zealand.

