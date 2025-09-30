Apple Expands Sleep Apnea Notifications to South Korea

Apple has rolled out its sleep apnea notification feature to Apple Watch users in South Korea. The function monitors wrist movements with the watch’s accelerometer to identify breathing disturbances linked to sleep apnea, a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep.

How the Feature Works

The system analyzes data collected over multiple nights and uses a metric called “breathing disturbance.” If patterns suggest moderate to severe apnea, the watch notifies the user to consult a doctor. Results are also logged in the iPhone Health app.

Supported Devices

The feature is available on:

Apple Watch Series 9, 10, 11

Apple Watch Ultra 2, Ultra 3

Apple Watch SE 3 (with watchOS 26)

It works only for users aged 18 and above who have not been diagnosed with sleep apnea.

Apple’s Health Push

Apple highlights the new option as part of its broader set of health tools, including irregular rhythm alerts, blood oxygen tracking, fall detection, and mood tracking. The feature is now offered in more than 150 countries.

Apple has published the full list of feature availability on its official site: Apple Watch Feature Availability.