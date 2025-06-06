Apple Expected to Launch Games App in iOS 26, Replacing Game Center

Apple is preparing to debut a dedicated Games app with iOS 26, offering iPhone users a centralized space to discover, play, and manage games more easily.

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the app will include multiple tabs for navigating Apple Arcade, multiplayer titles, game libraries, and social features. The new app appears set to replace the long-outdated Game Center interface, which has been largely relegated to system settings since iOS 10.

The Games app is expected to ship with five core tabs: Home, Arcade, Play Together, Library, and Search. These sections aim to organize gaming content while promoting discovery and social engagement. The Home tab will feature editorial content and curated game selections, much like the App Store.

The Arcade tab will serve as a hub for Apple Arcade subscribers, while Play Together is designed to support multiplayer gameplay and game recommendations shared among friends. The Library tab will allow users to view and manage all installed games, and the Search tab will offer direct access to specific titles.

Apple’s strategy seems focused on consolidating its gaming ecosystem while making it more accessible. By giving games a standalone interface, the company is likely hoping to increase visibility for its own services, especially Apple Arcade, and reduce friction for casual and frequent gamers alike.

Game Center has remained a background feature in recent years, providing social connectivity but lacking a user-facing hub. The Games app would represent Apple’s first major investment in gaming UX on iOS since Arcade’s launch in 2019.

Positioned to Elevate iPhone Gaming

The new Games app is one of two expected preinstalled apps in iOS 26, the other being Preview, which will allow for native PDF viewing and editing. Together, these apps reflect Apple’s broader focus on improving built-in tools and reducing reliance on third-party software.

While the company has not confirmed the Games app yet, Apple is widely expected to reveal it at WWDC 2025, taking place on June 9. The app would likely arrive with the developer beta of iOS 26 shortly after the keynote, with a general release to follow in the fall.

This shift suggests Apple wants to elevate gaming as a primary experience on iOS, not just a category within the App Store. As mobile gaming continues to generate revenue across all platforms, providing a seamless and dedicated interface could help Apple maintain its competitive edge.