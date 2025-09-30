Apple Faces Federal Lawsuit for Alleged Religious Discrimination

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has taken Apple to court, alleging the company violated federal civil rights law by firing a Virginia store employee after he sought religious accommodations following his conversion to Judaism.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, claims Apple refused to adjust the worker’s schedule so he could observe the Jewish Sabbath, then retaliated against him with disciplinary actions and eventual termination.

16-Year Veteran Fired After Conversion

According to the press release, the employee worked at Apple’s Reston, Virginia, location for 16 years as an Apple “genius,” consistently receiving positive performance reviews. After converting to Judaism in 2023, he asked for a change in his work schedule to avoid shifts on Fridays and Saturdays, which are central to observing the Sabbath.

The request was denied by a new store manager, who cited a company policy that supposedly barred employees from taking both days off. The employee continued working on those days to avoid losing his job, which meant violating his religious beliefs.

The EEOC says Apple soon began issuing disciplinary actions for alleged grooming policy violations. The pattern escalated, and in January 2024, the company fired him, claiming he had broken grooming rules again. The timing, according to federal regulators, suggests Apple’s stated reasons were a pretext for discrimination.

Alleged Violations of Civil Rights Law

The EEOC argues that Apple’s actions violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects employees from discrimination based on religion and requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations unless doing so causes undue hardship. Title VII also forbids retaliation against workers who report or oppose discriminatory practices.

In this case, the agency says Apple not only refused a straightforward scheduling accommodation but also punished the employee after he asked for it. The lawsuit asserts that these decisions forced the employee to choose between his faith and his job.

Federal Agency Pushes Back

“Employees should not have to violate their religious beliefs to keep their jobs or live in fear of retribution because they requested an accommodation,” said Debra Lawrence, EEOC Philadelphia Regional Attorney, in a statement. “The EEOC is committed to protecting the religious rights of employees in the workplace.”

The lawsuit, EEOC v. Apple, Inc. (Civil Action No. 1:25-cv-1637), was filed after the agency’s efforts to resolve the matter through conciliation failed. The case could lead to monetary damages, policy changes, or court-ordered reforms at Apple if the court finds the company violated federal law.

Apple has not yet issued a public response to the allegations.