Apple Fitness+ Introducing New ‘Time to Run’ And ‘Collections’

Apple Fitness+ introduced two new features on January 10 – ‘Time to Run’ and ‘Collections.’ A new season of ‘Time to Walk’ also became available to subscribers that same day.

‘Time to Run’ Coming to Apple Fitness+

Was running and getting fit one of your new year’s resolutions. Yeah. Me too. Well, Apple Fitness+ is introducing ‘Time to Run’, further removing excuses not to pull on your sneakers and get out there! The new feature has episodes focussing on popular and iconic running routes in locations such as London, Brooklyn, and Miami Beach – the basis of the three launch episodes, out Monday.

‘Time to Run’ includes coaching tips from Apple Fitnes+ trainers, including new running trainer Cory Wharton-Malcolm. There are also motivational, energizing, curated playlists, that are relevant to the location of the episodes. The Miami Beach episode playlist contains Matin music, for instance.

Introducing ‘Collections’ to Apple Fitness+

The new ‘Collections’ feature is a curated series of Apple Fitness+ workouts and meditations organized around specific themes and goals. At launch six ‘Collections’ will be available:

30-Day Core Challenge

Improve Your Posture with Pilates

Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses

Run Your First 5K

Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips

Wind Down for a Better Bedtime

Season Three of ‘Time to Walk’ and New Artist Spotlight

‘Time to Walk’ is a really nice Apple Fitness+ feature. It features a host of celebrities (and British Royalty!) taking a walk, sharing their story and music choices. Season three will launch on January 10 and features:

Bernice A. King – CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

Hasan Minhaj – Comedian, writer, and producer (The Daily Show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, The Morning Show)

Chris Meloni – Actor (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Ayọ Tometi – Co-founder of Black Lives Matter.

Chelsea Handler – Standup comic, former host of “The Chelsea Handler Show,” best-selling author

Sugar Ray Leonard – Boxer, Olympic gold medalist, and Hall of Famer.

Apple Fitness+ is also going to add to the Artist Spotlight series. There are going to be new workouts featuring the music of Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and the Beatles.

Apple Fitness+ is based entirely around the Apple Watch. A subscription costs US$9.99 per month or US$79.99 per year. It is also included in the Apple One Premier plan, costing US$29.95 per month.

[Updated: January 10, 2022 – reflects new features now available.]