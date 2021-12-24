Apple Offering Free Two-Hour Delivery ‘in Most Metro Areas’ Before Christmas

Apple is offering free two-hour delivery on certain items in the run-up to Christmas. The company says the service is available “in most metro areas” until midday on Christmas Eve.

Apple Offering Free Delivery and Extended Returns This Christmas

The offer applies to iPhones, iPad, Macs, and Apple Watches. Customers are unable to pay via financing or bank transfer. It also cannot be used on orders involving customized Macs or engraved products. I noticed it was available in both the USA, Canada, and the UK, as well as other European countries such as France and Germany.

Apple is also offering extended holiday returns. Products can be returned for free until January 8, 2022.