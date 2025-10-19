Apple hints at updated Vision Pro Developer Strap arriving October 22

Apple looks set to refresh the Vision Pro Developer Strap next week, based on a clear availability note on its own site. The listing says orders open Wednesday, October 22, which matches the Vision Pro M5 launch date and signals a coordinated hardware update.

Apple’s visionOS Resources page for developers names the Developer Strap and marks it “Available to order on 10/22,” tying the accessory’s return to the M5 release window. Apple has not issued a formal announcement, but the company’s developer site serves as the primary source for this timing detail. Community posts on Reddit also flagged the update after the page changed, adding momentum to the expectation of a new strap.

Why a new strap now

You use the Developer Strap to connect Vision Pro to your Mac with a USB-C cable for development and diagnostics. Apple first shipped it in February 2024 alongside the original M2-based headset, and it limited sales to Apple Developer Program members. The strap enabled a secure wired workflow for app deployment, logging, and a tethered preview in Reality Composer Pro.

The current strap tops out at USB 2.0 speeds of up to 480 Mbps, even though the physical path could theoretically support higher bandwidth standards. You feel that cap when moving large assets, capturing logs, or streaming a device feed during complex debugging. An upgraded strap that delivers USB 3.2 Gen 2 or Thunderbolt would cut transfer times, improve reliability, and reduce the need to fall back to Wi-Fi in crowded labs.

What to watch on October 22

Apple’s marketing so far spotlighted the new Dual Knit Band, not the developer accessory, which keeps the strap in a quiet lane until ordering opens. The timing strongly suggests a second-generation model tuned for the M5 headset, while leaving several practical questions on the table.

Will Apple keep the price at $299 in the United States, or adjust it.

Will the new strap deliver faster wired data than the USB 2.0 ceiling.

Will it remain compatible with the original M2 Vision Pro hardware.

The original design replaced the right audio assembly and created a stable, wired link intended more for security and determinism than raw throughput. Even if Apple keeps that attachment approach, developers will care most about bandwidth, reliability, and whether the strap simplifies on-device capture during heavy graphics tests.

If Apple’s own developer page holds, you can order an updated Developer Strap on October 22, the day Vision Pro M5 arrives. Prepare your developer account details, plan for a roughly 300-dollar spend, and watch for Apple to clarify speed, price, and backward compatibility once the store listing goes live.