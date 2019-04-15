Apple Hires Molly Thompson for Apple TV+

Apple has hired Molly Thompson as head of documentaries for Apple TV+. Ms. Thompson previously founded A&E Indie Films (via Variety).

[Apple TV+ Guide: All of the Original Video Content]

Molly Thompson

A&E Indie Films is the feature film production unit of A+E Networks, where Ms. Thompson was also the head of documentaries. Documentaries she as executive produced include City of Ghosts, Watergate, Studio 54, and more.

So far, Apple has several documentaries as part of its TV+ service. These include Losing Earth, Elephant Queen, and a mental health series created by Prince Harry and Oprah.

[Prince Harry, Oprah to Make Mental Health Docu-Series for Apple TV+]