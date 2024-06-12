Apple Finally Rebrands Apple ID To ‘Apple Account’

Apple kicked off the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote with a bang, oh boy. While we were busy with all the fancy stuff coming to us one after another, including Apple Intelligence, Apple quietly renamed Apple ID to Apple Account. Needless to say, this is one of the most sensible changes. And a much better name than Apple Intelligence, to say the least.

What’s interesting is that it was one of the rumors we came across months back, and we hoped it would come true. As expected, the “Apple Account” rebranding comes hot on the heels of Apple’s latest batch of software upgrades, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11. It was first reported by MacRumors, citing sources familiar with the matter, that “Apple is experimenting with the new Apple Account name.”

Apple says the rebranding was done for “a consistent sign-in experience across Apple services and devices” and it clarifies that Apple Account “relies on a user’s existing credentials.”

Although Apple has officially announced the rebranding, MacRumors noticed that in some spots, such as when you’re logging in on Apple’s website, it’s still called Apple ID. I believe the transition from Apple ID to Apple Account could take some more time. Additionally, since we are yet to receive the public beta versions of the recently announced software, we must wait. To clarify, Apple recently announced developer betas of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and more.

