Apple in Talks with Google Over Gemini Powered Siri

Apple is exploring a partnership with Google to power the next version of Siri using the Gemini AI model. The move signals a shift in strategy for the iPhone maker, which has long prioritized building its own systems but now appears open to outsourcing critical parts of its artificial intelligence stack.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple recently approached Google about developing a custom Gemini model to run on Apple’s servers. The model could form the backbone of a redesigned Siri expected next year. Internally, Apple is testing two versions of the assistant: one driven by its own models, code-named Linwood, and another powered by outside technology, known as Glenwood.

These discussions follow earlier talks with OpenAI and Anthropic, as Apple evaluates whether ChatGPT or Claude could serve as alternatives. Gurman reports that Apple is effectively staging a “bake-off” between its in-house models and third-party providers to determine the best solution for Siri.

Apple’s AI Dilemma

Apple has lagged behind rivals in generative AI, and delays in delivering a more advanced Siri have only deepened the gap. The company initially aimed to roll out an upgraded version of Siri last spring, but technical setbacks pushed the launch back by a year. That failure reshaped internal leadership, with software chief Craig Federighi and Vision Pro lead Mike Rockwell now overseeing Siri’s development.

Gurman reports that Apple had considered Anthropic its leading partner, but disagreements over financial terms forced the company to widen its search. He adds that Apple finds Google’s Gemini attractive because it already powers Android’s AI features and runs across platforms, including iOS and macOS through third-party apps.

Apple’s talks with Google remain exploratory. No formal commercial agreements are in place, and the companies declined to comment publicly. Still, Bloomberg reports that news of the discussions pushed both Apple and Alphabet shares higher on Friday.

The potential shift would not extend to all Apple Intelligence features. Those remain tied to Apple’s Foundation Models team, which is testing a trillion-parameter system but has not released it to consumers.

For Siri, however, Apple appears ready to consider running external models on its Private Cloud Compute servers, preserving its emphasis on security and privacy while outsourcing part of the intelligence behind the assistant.