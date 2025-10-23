Apple interested in Warner Bros. Discovery library for Apple TV

Apple is exploring a deal to buy Warner Bros. Discovery’s back catalog for Apple TV. The talks center on the studio’s deep film and television library, along with some production assets. Any agreement would reshape Apple’s mix of originals and licensed hits overnight.

Bloomberg reports that Apple has expressed interest while Warner Bros. Discovery weighs a breakup. The company controls HBO, CNN, Warner Bros., DC Entertainment, Discovery Channel, and Cartoon Network. Netflix, Comcast, and Amazon have also shown interest in parts of the portfolio, according to people familiar.

Apple TV has mostly relied on originals, not large third-party libraries, until now. A library deal would change the service’s value proposition for viewers immediately. It would also tighten the competitive gap with streamers built on decades of recognizable franchises.

Apple says publicly

Apple services chief Eddy Cue recently addressed acquisition speculation on “The Town” podcast. “I never say no to anything, but we’re not actively looking at buying any company of any size,” he said. “We like building things ourselves.”

Cue also framed Apple’s approach as pragmatic, not doctrinaire or closed. “We talk to a lot of folks, we like learning and talking and listening,” he said. “We like building things, we like doing things ourselves and creating them.”

When asked directly about buying Warner Bros., Cue left the door open slightly. “I would be surprised, but again, I never say no to anything,” he said. That stance preserves flexibility while signaling Apple’s preference to build.

The library

A Warner Bros. Discovery library would deliver the breadth Apple TV lacks today. Franchises drive retention, fill programming gaps, and fortify regional lineups quickly. A breakup could let Apple secure rights without absorbing unrelated businesses entirely.

Warner Bros. Discovery plans to ask bidders to sign nondisclosure agreements this week. Apple also just announced a five-year, $700 million F1 partnership for exclusive U.S. rights. That deal shows Apple will spend where content clearly moves the needle. Keep your eye on whether Apple licenses selectively or pursues a broader catalog grab.