Eddy Cue Says Apple TV Subscribers Far Exceed 45 Million Estimate

Eddy Cue just raised expectations for Apple’s streaming business with a carefully chosen phrase. He said Apple TV has “significantly more” than 45 million subscribers, while declining to share a specific figure.

Matt Belloni surfaced the remark in Puck’s newsletter teasing his next episode of The Town podcast. In that interview, Belloni referenced the widely repeated 45 million estimate from outside analysts. Cue rejected that ballpark without numbers, confirming only that Apple’s total sits “significantly more than that.”

Cue also explained the realities of building a service built almost entirely on original programming. “Look, it’s a lot harder than it looks,” he said, pointing to production disruptions that slowed Apple’s pipeline. “I didn’t forecast being out of production for a year and a half,” he added, noting a “nine-month strike,” before concluding, “where we are today is great.”

The shape of Apple’s audience remains the open question that industry watchers want answered. “Significantly more” leaves room for interpretation, and that choice of words keeps competitive rivals guessing. A number edging toward 100 million would shift Apple firmly into the second tier of global streamers. Netflix still sits far ahead with more than 300 million subscribers worldwide, which sets the ceiling and context for any Apple comparison.

Pricing, opacity, and the growth story

Apple continues to keep exact subscriber and viewership data out of public filings and press statements. That policy frustrates analysts who want to compare performance directly across services. The Town conversation highlighted this tension clearly, as Belloni pressed for clarity while Cue stayed deliberately vague.

Price increases suggest Apple feels confident about product value and audience stickiness across its catalog. Apple TV now costs 12.99 dollars per month in the United States as a standalone plan. Many customers also get access through Apple One bundles or carrier and device promotions that complicate simple headcounts.

The catalog has expanded quickly since the 4.99 dollars monthly launch price in 2019, with Apple chasing awards and cultural moments. That strategy requires patience because original shows and films take longer to develop than licensed reruns. Cue’s comments acknowledge those lead times while signaling that subscriber momentum looks healthy today.

What “significantly more” means for Apple

Profitability remains the other unresolved piece as Apple scales its slate of originals. The company is believed to spend more than 4 billion dollars each year on programming, which underscores how high the bar is for returns.

For you, the takeaway is straightforward even without a precise number from Apple. The service appears larger than many observers assumed, and leadership sounds confident about trajectory. If the full interview delivers more context on engagement or churn, the market will recalibrate its models quickly. Until then, the phrase “significantly more” sets a higher floor and keeps the guessing game alive.