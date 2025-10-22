Apple iPhone shipments in India jumped 47 percent in Q3 2025

Apple’s iPhone business in India accelerated in Q3 2025. Shipments rose 47 percent year over year, lifting Apple to its highest quarterly iPhone volumes in the country and setting up a strong runway into the festive-heavy fourth quarter. Multiple trackers show India’s market grew modestly, while Apple outpaced the field.

Apple shipped about 4.9 million iPhones in the September quarter, good for roughly 10 percent share and a top-five spot in India for the first time in a Q3. That compares with 3.3 million units a year ago. The overall India market grew about 3 percent in the quarter to roughly 48 million units, so Apple’s growth far exceeded the market.

You can trace the momentum to wider financing, promotions on older models, and steady demand in smaller cities. Analysts also point to an improving supply chain and local manufacturing that keeps pricing competitive during festival sales.

What the market data says

Counterpoint and Omdia both flagged a modest India market recovery in Q3 2025, helped by new launches and retailer incentives ahead of Diwali. Vivo led the quarter, while Apple posted record shipments and the fastest growth among premium brands.

Globally, smartphone shipments ticked up in Q3 2025. Apple grew faster than the market, a backdrop that supports what you see in India. If you cover the sector, that context matters when you compare India to other regions.

Why Q4 looks strong

India’s long festive period runs across October and November. Retailers stack EMI offers, exchange bonuses, and bank discounts, which pull forward iPhone upgrades. Reports already highlight aggressive stocking and promotions that typically peak in Q4, suggesting Apple carries a real tailwind into the holiday window. Watch for continued push on iPhone 17 and price cuts on prior-gen models.

If you track Apple in India, focus on two lines: record Q3 shipments and leverage into Q4. The numbers show Apple outgrowing the market, gaining share, and using local manufacturing and retail finance to widen its base. That sets clear expectations for a strong finish to 2025.